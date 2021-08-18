Reddit continues commercial expansion in UK and EMEA with key sales hires

Almost one year on from launching in the UK, Reddit is continuing to scale its Advertising Business in the UK and EMEA, today announcing several key Sales leadership hires to accelerate growth across the region.

David Trencher, who was previously based in the US where he was responsible for driving success among Reddit’s largest advertisers, and held senior positions at Spotify and Facebook before that, has been promoted to Head of Large Customer Sales (LCS) for UK and EMEA. He will join newly appointed Maria Purcell as Head of Growth Partnerships (Mid Market and Small-Medium Business Sales). Maria was formerly Head of Commercial Partnerships for EMEA at Facebook and at Uber before that. Both based in London and reporting directly to Reddit’s Global EVP and President of Advertising, Harold Klaje, Trencher and Purcell are growing their local teams and clients at pace, with a focus on retail, tech, gaming and finance verticals, as well as local disruptor brands.

Reddit’s LCS team comprises nine people, all based in the UK with ambition to grow by 50% by end of year following a successful first year in market. In an effort to scale its small and medium-sized client offering, Reddit has launched a dedicated Mid Market and SMB Sales (MM and SMB) team which currently comprises 11 people. The team has recently appointed a New Business Lead and SMB Lead who will join Reddit in the coming weeks and report into Purcell. The new hires will oversee a team of 20 expert consultants based in Lisbon, Portugal — which will serve as Reddit’s SMB hub for EMEA – that will service Reddit’s EMEA-based partners, including those that require a higher-touch service, regardless of budget size or campaign objectives.

As part of these key Sales leadership hires, Reddit’s Global Agency Development team, led by Leanne Doan, is also expanding its UK and EMEA presence. London-based Susanne Schmid joins this month from Facebook where she was Regional Agency Lead. Susanne will serve as global agency lead for WPP, Reddit’s first global holding company lead to be based outside of the U.S. Additionally, former VP, Global Head of Partnerships at Verizon Media, John Baylon joins the team later this month as Regional Agency Lead, EMEA, and will be responsible for servicing all holding companies across EMEA in a newly-developed role. Both Schmid and Baylon will report to Doan.

“The UK is home to our second largest user base and is a top priority market as we continue to grow our Advertising business internationally. Having the right people on the ground is key to achieving this success,” said Reddit’s Global EVP and President of Advertising, Harold Klaje. “Our newly bolstered team in the UK and EMEA will ensure best-in-class service, strategic solutions and meaningful results for local brands of all sizes and industries – from new start-ups to well established household names – as they find their home within Reddit’s 100,000+ communities.”