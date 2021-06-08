Twitter Spaces: audio chat tool opens new opportunities for brands

Twitter describes Spaces as a “place to come together, built around the voices of the people using Twitter, your Twitter community”. Like Clubhouse, they allow people to gather with a person or a group for conversations.

All Spaces are public and anyone can join any Space as a listener. If a person creates a Space or is a speaker in one of the events, then your followers will get to see it at the top of their timeline (in their Fleets). Users can also send invites to people asking them to join a Space.

Previously, people could only join Spaces from Twitter’s iOS and Android mobile apps. However, while they can now join Spaces to listen in, they can’t host themselves yet.

Spaces were first announced in December 2020 and launched as a beta a month later. Recently, Twitter added the ability for accounts with 600 or more followers to host Spaces.

How to create Twitter Spaces

Step 1: Open Twitter on a web browser and then tap on the profile picture located in the top left corner.

Step 2: Scroll to the right until you find the ‘Spaces’ option.

Step 3: Once you find it, tap on it and choose your audio room audience. Here, you get three options to choose from, including Everyone, People you follow, or Only people you invite to speak.

Step 4: Once you have selected, you then tap on the “Start your Space” button. Twitter allows you to add as many as 10 speakers to a Space and you can even add description of the event.

How can brands use Twitter Spaces?

This new feature could have numerous advantages for brands. Twitter Spaces can be a good opportunity to hold online event, which is more important than ever in the era of social distancing. Marketers can engage in conversations with experts in an industry, positioning as a thought leader and nurturing their network, create leads, share information and find potential customers.

It can also be useful for vox pops and market research. Brands can get to know the opinions of their audience about new launches or feelings about their brand or improvements they could make. Also it’s another way to generate interactions with followers and reach people who do not yet follow the brand.

View some examples below:

The industry’s biggest night meets the industry’s biggest issue in a live Twitter Spaces conversation about widening the view of Black life on screen. Hosted by @ReignofApril and P&G’s @DamonDJones. Join us this Sunday 6-7 PM EST #WidenTheScreen pic.twitter.com/xDu8v2z1wl — Procter & Gamble (@ProcterGamble) April 24, 2021

Hi all! Join me tomorrow for a live chat on @TwitterSpaces with the @Xbox marketing team at 1:00 pm ET. We’ll uncover how they’ve become the fan favorite of brands to follow on Twitter! pic.twitter.com/JPNf2sxjFI — Ilyse Liffreing (@IlyseLiffreing) April 20, 2021

The new trailer is out and we know you have questions for @JustinLin and the cast including @VinDiesel, @MRodOfficial, @Ludacris, and @MissEmmanuel. Join them for a Twitter Spaces conversation at 9AM PT. Ask your questions here for a chance to get them answered when we go live! https://t.co/8w7VZ8rRQf — #F9 (@TheFastSaga) April 14, 2021

Read more about Twitter Spaces for brands here

https://marketing.twitter.com/en/insights/meet-twitter-spaces