End of an era: Yahoo! Answers shuts down after 16 years

Yahoo Answers, one of the longest-running question-and-answer sites on the internet, is shutting down after 16 years.

The site will shutter on May 4, according to a banner on the top of the Yahoo Answers homepage on Monday. An FAQ page said users won’t be able to post any new questions or answers after April 20.

Previous questions and answers can be viewed on the site until May 4 when they will be redirected to the Yahoo homepage.

Yahoo Answers users can request their old data to download, including previous questions and answers they’ve posted before a June 30 deadline.

Yahoo said it can take up to 30 days for users to receive their content download. There’s also a link for users to learn how to view and manage data associated with their accounts.

The site was an early internet fixture with questions on topics ranging from gadgets, education and health.

In a thread on the site itself titled “Who do you blame for yahoo answers getting shutdown?”, users pointed to an array of possible causes, from a lack of moderation to an influx of “trolls”, with some also suggesting that the decision was part of a political agenda.

An FAQ on Yahoo’s website advised people looking for answers after the shutodnw to instead head to Yahoo Search, “for answers and information from the web”.