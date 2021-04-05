Adverty and mobile game developer Gold Town Games enter into strategic partnership

In-game advertising specialist, Adverty is entering a new partnership with Gold Town Games enabling the game developer to utilise Adverty’s in-game ad solutions across their increasingly popular games.

The partnership will see the imminent launch of Adverty’s seamless In-Play and In-Menu ads in GTG’s popular “World Hockey Manager” game in the next few weeks. GTG will also be integrating this technology into its upcoming titles set for release later this year.

“We are thrilled to be adding GTG and World Hockey Manager (WHM) to our ever-growing library of high-quality games using our cutting-edge technology and patented viewability measurements. Developers are waking up to this opportunity to offer advertisers the chance to reach a well defined and attractive target audience – in this case comprised of ice hockey fans around the world,” explains Tobias Knutsson, CEO of Adverty.

“We are seeing a huge increase in demand for attractively designed in-game advertising to engage hard-to reach-audiences and look forward to working closely with GTG for many years to come”, says Knutsson.

“We view in-game advertising as the most exciting opportunity in mobile game monetisation and are delighted to be working with a fellow Swedish company on realising the potential our current and future games hold in this regard,” adds Pär Hultgren, CEO of GTG.

Thorbjörn Warin, Chief Supply Officer at Adverty comments: “Gold Town Games is an industry leader in sports management games for mobile platforms; and this news follows other exciting partnerships with the likes of Verizon Media and InMobi, as growing numbers of advertisers wake up to the power of our unique and unobtrusive ad offering which maximises brand exposure and publisher monetisation.

“Strong demand for advertising opportunities within the gaming vertical shows no sign of abating, with in-game advertising set to see tremendous growth in the coming months and years, alongside increasing recognition that our In-Play™ and In-Menu™ formats are the ultimate in non-intrusive brand advertising within the burgeoning gaming industry.”

World Hockey Manager will be live with seamless In-Play™ ads from Adverty in the next few weeks, with In-Menu™ ads arriving later in Q2.