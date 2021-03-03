SXSW 2021 goes virtual with AI-powered event platform Swapcard

SXSW Online is taking its 2021 event virtual and has chosen Swapcard, the leading AI-powered engagement and matchmaking platform for premium events, as the official event platform.

South by Southwest (SXSW), one of the event industry’s most anticipated festivals of the year, has chosen to host an online event in the face of the ongoing pandemic.

Swapcard was selected to facilitate attendee networking and business connections during this incredible digital experience that will be taking place from March 16–20. It includes keynotes, conference sessions, music festival showcases, film festival screenings, world-class networking.

Swapcard, who set about building the event platform, has programmed interactive live-streamed sessions with world-renowned speakers, musicians and filmmakers, live Q&A and chat features, and abundant networking. In addition to SXSW Online, Swapcard will serve as the virtual platform for SXSW Edu Online. Both virtual event attendees will be watching live streams, enjoying 1-to-1 and group networking through video calls and instant messaging, engaging with speakers and discovering Swapcard’s artificial intelligence algorithms that help users find the most relevant people to meet and sessions to watch.

Swapcard values the opportunity to work with a team of organizers that help creatives achieve their goals and that are excited about tackling the pandemic-induced challenges. The company announced 400% growth in 2020 – after powering over 1.500 events in 6 months. It also recently acquired Avolio, a U.S.-based registration company, to bring event registration in-house and become an end-to-end technology platform for event planners.

Swapcard has become the leading platform for large-scale conferences and trade shows in North America and throughout Europe. “We are thrilled to help SXSW adapt to a new event format and create an immersive experience that we plan on making as good as their live event. Notable events that trusted Swapcard’s technology to move online include NAMM Believe in Music Week, the U.S. music industry’s largest exhibition, Black Hat, the largest U.S. cybersecurity show, and World Expo 2021.”, states Baptiste Boulard, CEO and Co-Founder, Swapcard.