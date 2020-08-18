Fashion and beauty trends: Pinterest data shows rise in personalised beauty searches

More people are searching for natural beauty treatments that enhance their personal features rather than cover them up, according to new data from Pinterest.

Data from Pinterest’s Global Beauty Report shows that:

The desire for personalised beauty continues to only grow. In June, global searches related to natural hairstyles started rising with ‘natural hairstyle for Black women’ up 28x and ‘black lipstick aesthetic’ increased 89%*.

Au naturale is reigning with a “less is more” approach. Pinterest users are embracing their freckles and blemishes with searches for ‘Asian freckles’ up 59%, ‘models with acne’ up 2x while searches for ‘wrinkle remover’ are down 30% and ‘scars remover’ are down 96%.

Men are also looking for creative ways to embrace and express their physical appearance with ‘long hairstyles’ for men’ up 25x and ‘creative makeup looks’ up 7x.

The report comes as the social media platform updates its beauty features. Pinterest’s inclusive beauty results filter is now available in additional countries, including the UK, Canada, Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand.

The feature has also been refreshed so that users can easily filter beauty-related results by skin tone right from the search results page. In addition, the quality of the technology has also improved and the number of beauty and fashion Pins where a skin tone can be identified has quadrupled. Pinterest’s skin tone signal is now 3x as likely to detect multiple skin tone ranges in top search results.

Pinterest’s virtual lipstick makeup Try on is expanding to include over 9K lipstick shades.

Unlike other AR technologies, Try On doesn’t smooth skin or have image altering effects that make people look less like themselves – it’s actual (not augmented) reality. Try On is currently available in the US, and will be launching in the UK in the coming months.

Chloe Pierre, Founder of thy.self says, “The importance of diversity in beauty is simple, we need coverage and we need representation. It’s amazing that Pinterest is now going to have skin tone ranges in the UK as a feature to find inclusive products and inspiration based on your skin tone. Everyone wants to feel seen and it’s about time for all brands to get on board. This is a great tool to make people feel seen, heard and it benefits everyone. It’s great to know Pinterest will have a plethora of diverse beauty examples and inspiration to help grow the industry and that’s what inclusivity is. Features like this will help drive cultural change and make people feel good about themselves.”