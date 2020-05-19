MAOAM teams with Dick and Dom to set ‘Mischief Missions’ for locked-down parents and kids

Fruit chew brand MAOAM has launched an online hub encouraging parents to embrace mischievous play at home with their kids.

MAOAM team with Dick and Dom to set ‘Mischief Missions’ for locked-down parents and kids

Setting mischief missions, instigated by MAOAM’s mascot Max, and tested out by children’s TV presenters Dick and Dom.

Parents are spending more time at home, working, home-schooling or trying to think of creative ways to keep the kids active.

Haribo sister brand MAOAM is offering parents tips and tricks on how to have more light-hearted fun with the kids. They believe mischief is something worth celebrating.

MAOAM will be revealing further mischief across the summer on their hub.

Dominica Rennard, Marketing Manager at MAOAM said: ‘‘MAOAM Hub of Mischief is a fun way for families to interact with MAOAM and get to know our quirky, playful and mischievous personality. This is of course endorsed by our very own Mischief Maker Max – the little green guy you see on MAOAM sweet wrappers’’.

The MAOAM mischief missions are simple, easy to follow and generally involve items already in the home. Such as, putting on as many clothes as possible in just 60 seconds.

Popular influencers and celebrities across the nation are joining in the MAOAM mischief challenges. Including the likes of the Scummy Mummies and the UK’s biggest influencer network, Brit Mums.

