Pipedrive buys Mailigen to boost email marketing automation

Pipedrive, a CRM platform developed from the salesperson’s point of view, has bought Mailigen, An email marketing automation solution.

Pipedrive founded in 2010, in Tallinn, Estonia boasts a user base of more than 90,000 companies in over 150 countries, with more than 615 employees representing 48 different nationalities and operations across Europe, North America and Latin America.

To date, Pipedrive has raised a total of $91.2 million in venture funding from Atomico, Bessemer Venture Partners, Paua Ventures, Rembrandt Venture Partners and others.

Mailigen – the first acquisition in the company’s history – will make it easier for Pipedrive customers to generate leads and nurture customers through email, social and mobile, and help to further the company’s mission to make sales success inevitable.

Mailigen will continue operations in Latvia, making Riga the fifth development hub for Pipedrive; the other hubs are Prague, Lisbon, Tallinn, and Tartu.

“Our vision has always been to make sales success inevitable,” said Timo Rein, CEO and co-founder of Pipedrive. “To us, that means providing a complete toolkit to organize and accelerate the entire sales cycle that gives businesses and sales professionals total confidence in their abilities—from generating and qualifying leads to driving and closing deals to managing existing customers. The trick is to deliver that functionality with software that is both powerful and simple at the same time. The Mailigen team has exceptional technical know-how and shares our commitment to ease of use. Together, we will offer sales and marketing solutions that solve more of our customers’ problems and are even more useful.”

According to Gartner, marketing is the fastest-growing sub-segment of CRM, a view supported by an analysis of Pipedrive’s customer base, which shows demand for marketing tools increasing year over year. A recent survey among Pipedrive customers indicated that 38% of sales professionals in the US and UK use email marketing tools as part of lead generation and engagement of customers. In addition, 88% of Pipedrive users involved in marketing at their company say that email marketing is important in helping them to meet their objectives. The majority of users also believe that their company is committed to providing their salespeople with the best email marketing tools. However, the same survey revealed that many marketers are unsure of the effectiveness of their current email marketing, indicating a demand for better tools specialized in marketing.

Over the next few months, the companies will focus on integrating both technical platforms and organizations and will soon come to the market with a new, high-value offering for customers. “Joining the Pipedrive team is a great opportunity to create more value for both Pipedrive and Mailigen customers,” said Janis Rozenblats, CEO and co-founder of Mailigen. “By joining forces with Pipedrive, we are combining two strong purpose-built products, providing our customers more focused and sophisticated sales and marketing solutions. In addition, both companies have world-class technical teams and are a great cultural fit.”

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

