Global gaming trends: Consumers spent $10bn on mobile games in first half of 2021

Consumers spent $10.32bn on mobile games in the first half of 2021 up from 23.88% from a similar period in 2020, according to new global data.

Mobile gaming has continued to gain prominence with massive growth powered by factors like the pandemic and innovations in the sector. The consumer spending on various titles highlights this growth.

According to data acquired by Finbold, consumers globally spent $10.32 billion on mobile games in the first half of 2021. The figure represents a growth of 23.88% from a similar period in 2020, where the total spend stood at $8.33 billion. For the first six months of 2021, consumers spent more in February at $1.75 billion. In contrast, January recorded the lowest spending at $1.7 billion.

Key findings

• Consumers globally spent $10.32 billion on mobile games in the first half of 2021;

• The figure represents a growth of 23.88% from a similar period in 2020;

• For the first six months of 2021, consumers spent more in February at $1.75 billion;

• During the first half of 2021, the number of games that surpassed $1 million in global consumer spend stood at 542, surpassing the 523 games recorded in the whole of 2020.

In the first half of 2020, the highest spending was at $1.53 billion recorded in May. Elsewhere, January registered the lowest spend at $1.24 billion.

Furthermore, the increased spending mirrors the number of games that surpassed $1 million in global consumer spend. During the first half of 2021, the number of games stood at 542. The number of games surpassed the 523 games recorded in 2020. Between 2011 and 2020, the number of apps increased by a whopping 3168.75%.

Mobile gaming maintains pandemic gains

The report highlights some of the drivers behind the increased mobile spending globally. According to the research report:

“Over the past year, the coronavirus pandemic has accelerated the demand for mobile games as they offered a form of entertainment for people in lockdowns. However, based on the growing consumer spending, it is an indication that demand for mobile gaming has remained strong with no sign of slowing down. The demand comes in the wake of eased Covid-19 restriction in most jurisdictions.”

The spending on mobile games is likely to accelerate further, driven by emerging trends in the sector. Recently, trends such as cloud streaming services have been taking shape, with games once limited to consoles coming to mobile devices.

