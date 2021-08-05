TikTok and Publicis share ecommerce insights with new social shopping partnership

TikTok has struck a global partnership with Publicis Groupe to help brands tap into emerging shopping trends on the popular video sharing app.

The global agreement gives the agency group’s clients access to special perks, including the ability to test upcoming commerce products and creative solutions.

In addition to this, Publicis will also provide TikTok with new insights into consumer behavior via these campaigns, which will help feed into TikTok’s analytics offerings.

Brands working with Publicis can also participate in a new multi-week incubator program called “Community Commerce Sprint” that is timed for the holiday shopping season.

Additionally, clients will play a “seminal” role in fielding data-driven insights that are supported by WARC research and intended to inform future TikTok commerce strategies.

‘TikTok made me buy it”

The tie-up comes as the short-form video app becomes a significant cultural trendsetter, embodied in a popular #TikTokMadeMeBuyIt hashtag. The hashtag showcases the products the community discovered on TikTok, generating over 3.8 billion views to-date.

Given TikTok’s ongoing growth, and rising influence, many brands will be looking to explore such opportunities, and Publicis will now be able to offer direct access to TikTok’s internal experts to assist in campaign creation and development.

Helen Lin, Chief Digital Officer, Publicis Groupe, said: “TikTok charged into the world of entertainment virtually overnight, but its role in evolving consumer shopping patterns, and creating instant groundswell, is what’s caught our attention. Incredible opportunities exist at the intersection of content and commerce, especially when endorsed with a sense of community and authenticity that grows organically on TikTok. We are thrilled to partner with TikTok to lead the charge in Community Commerce, bringing a unique suite of capabilities to Publicis clients around the globe.”

Khartoon Weiss, Head of Global Agency and Accounts, TikTok, said: “As we’ve seen time and time again, the TikTok community has an incomparable ability to make products go viral – and sell out – almost instantaneously. By partnering with a global force in commerce and media like Publicis Groupe, we’re co-creating resources for brands that will help them better understand and take advantage of the incredible momentum around commerce that’s been building on TikTok.”