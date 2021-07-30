Well Pharmacy picks Wavemaker UK for digital push

Well Pharmacy, the UK’s largest independent pharmacy chain, has appointed Wavemaker UK to handle all media planning and buying – with a specific focus on digital, search, social and display services.

The media planning and buying agency has been tasked with supporting Well to drive further brand engagement digitally to help unlock opportunities for growth in its digital pharmaceutical services.

The global pandemic – and three subsequent national lockdowns – has further accelerated the switch towards, and the need for, digitally based healthcare providers and services. Well, a forward-thinking omnichannel pharmacy, is committed to its mission to build the best pharmacy experience by using technology to engage with its customers and patients from a retail and media perspective.

Well selected Wavemaker following an initial project to review its current digital media strategy. Using Unlock, a unique part of its operating system, Wavemaker created an actionable roadmap for potential digital growth opportunities.

Matt Peach, Head of Marketing at Well, said: ‘In this digital era there’s an expectation that customers and patients are able to engage with businesses across all channels – especially digital. By working with Wavemaker on the initial digital audit we were able to fully understand where we needed to adapt our marketing activity to unlock potential growth opportunities and ensure all media activity meets the customer where they are – online. We are delighted to be working with Wavemaker to support our ambitious digital growth goals.”

Chris Greer, Managing Partner at Wavemaker, added: “Well has always been at the forefront of healthcare innovation – it came as no surprise that it had ambitious digital growth plans. We are proud to be working with such a forward-thinking healthcare provider on the next stage of its digital growth and expansion journey.”

wavemakerglobal.com/uk