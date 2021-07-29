Anzu and OpenX partner to bring programmatic in-game advertising to brands

In-game ad platform Anzu.io has struck a partnership with OpenX, a premium independent advertising exchange connecting the world’s top brands with consumers across the most trafficked websites and mobile apps globally.

The integration with Anzu’s in-game advertising platform will give OpenX’s advertisers the ability to programmatically serve IAB-recognized in-game video and banner ads at scale across mobile, PC, and console platforms.

GDPR, COPPA, and CCPA compliant, Anzu’s SDK technology integrated into games delivers direct traffic with control over ad placements and first-party data.

OpenX is a recognized global leader in programmatic advertising, delivering value across every type of connected screen and format.

The company powers effective and impactful audience targeting on the open web by enabling marketers to leverage first and third-party data to reach their target audience across OpenX’s global network of publishers.

Brian Murphy, SVP of Buyer and Publisher Development at OpenX said: “We are always looking to create more value for our partners. For marketers, this means integrating with new, cutting-edge ad units that will help them engage their target audiences. Gaming is an industry with an audience that is growing at an unprecedented rate and shows no signs of slowing down. Our integration with Anzu enables marketers to programmatically reach this audience through immersive ad placements that respect the gameplay and naturally match the environment.”

Yaniv Rozencweig, Anzu’s Global Programmatic Director, said: “We’re excited to partner with OpenX to offer gaming’s untapped premium and brand-safe environment to its advertisers, allowing them to reach players across a wide range of SDK supply from various game genres and devices. OpenX is known for being a leader in brand safety and creating a good user experience for the consumer, which perfectly aligns with Anzu’s values.”

