TED and Clubhouse partner with social audio lineup

TED’s Clubhouse Club will host a series of rooms across the summer, bringing talks from notable guests to Clubhouse members.

This partnership will bring thought leaders from TED on to Clubhouse to speak with the platform’s global community on a diverse array of subjects.

The move marks the first social audio partnership for TED which has a strong history of embracing audiences on innovative new platforms.

Beginning Monday, July 12, TED will host a series of rooms via their official Clubhouse Club.

They will commence the programming with Thank Your Ass Off, a weekly room hosted by New York Times bestselling author and popular TED speaker A.J. Jacobs and creative strategist and celebrated Clubhouse creator Mir Harris.

The room builds upon an idea shared in a TED Talk and book by Jacobs, and invites notable guests and the Clubhouse community to come together to “thank the unsung heroes of our lives.” Additional rooms for the summer and beyond will be announced in the weeks ahead.

“For nearly forty years TED has brought the world’s preeminent ideas, imaginations and voices to audiences,” said Kelly Stoetzel, Head of Thought Leadership Programming for Clubhouse. “This partnership will bring those minds into a dialogue with the millions of creators who make up the Clubhouse community.” The inherently interactive nature of Clubhouse will empower TED speakers to not only share but also engage with the live audience around insights and questions.

“TED’s mission has always been to share ideas and foster discussion around them. When ideas and people come together to engage and debate, that’s when the real impact happens,” added Carla Zanoni, Director of Audience Development, TED. “We’re excited to partner with Clubhouse to allow the platform’s global community to do that live and in real time with TED speakers.”

To stay updated on the scheduled rooms, Clubhouse community members should follow the official TED Club on Clubhouse.

