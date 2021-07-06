Carrefour rewards Fortnite players for (virtual) healthy eating

Carrefour has teamed up with Fortnite to launch Healthy Map, a level within the game that allows players to regain life only by eating healthy.

On Carrefour’s “Healthy Map”, players can heal themselves exclusively with fruits, vegetables and fish, where they usually use healing kits and potions to recover health points. This is an opportunity for the retailer to unite a new target group, gamers, around the food transition.

To create The Healthy Map, Publicis Conseil called on MakaMakes and its Beyond team, made of recognized designers of Fortnite creative maps. A feat made possible by the game’s creative mode.

The map transports us to the “Carrefour of tomorrow”, more ecological and responsible: a supermarket with its electric recharging station and trucks running on biomethane, a responsible fishing zone, fields of organic fruit and fresh vegetables and a farm respecting animal welfare.

Historically, Carrefour is the destination for gamers. In a rapidly growing department, the store strives to offer the best deals at each release of a new game, a new console, and during commercial highlights such as Christmas or Black Friday.

Fortnite had 350 million players last year and is one of the most followed games on streaming platforms such as Twitch.

View the trailer here: