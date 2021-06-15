TikTok launches #CreativityForGood challenge ahead of Cannes Lions Awards

To coincide with the Cannes Lions awards festival, TikTok is launching a promotion called #CreativityForGood, which will invite people to create a TikTok-style campaign or advertisement for a cause they care about.

TikTok videos, at present, don’t fit into the existing Cannes categories, so the popular social media platform is looking for another way to get into the celebration of advertising creativity.

The video creation platform will donate $50,000 each to 4 nonprofits IFRC, It Gets Better Project Malala Fund, One Tree Planted or another cause that the creator cares about.

The four non-profits taking part in the initiative are:

• Malala Fund – Founded by student and Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai, Malala Fund invests in education programmes to help girls go to school and reach their full potential.

• It Gets Better Project – A nonprofit organization with a mission to uplift, empower, and connect lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer youth around the globe.

• IFRC – The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) is the world’s largest humanitarian network that reaches 150 million people in 192 National Societies through the work of over 13.7 million volunteers.

• One Tree Planted – Environmental charity One Tree Planted is dedicated to making it easier for individuals and businesses to give back to the environment, create a healthier climate, protect biodiversity and help reforestation efforts around the world.

TikTok users will be encouraged to create their own video clips to promote these causes, using the #CreativityForGood hashtag, in order to boost the key messaging of each, and contribute to broader awareness. TikTok will also donate $50,000 to each of the four non-profits featured.

View some examples below:

In a press statement, TikTok said: “The goal of this challenge is to showcase artistry, expressiveness and individuality–much like Cannes Lions does each year–while allowing the TikTok community to participate and highlight their unique vision for giving back. We’re asking participants to think outside of the box, and dream up new, fun, and unique ways to showcase the non-profit of their choosing. “

“Here at TikTok, anyone can be the main character. Beginning today, the #CreativityForGood challenge will launch globally through the Discovery page of the TikTok app, empowering creators from all walks of life to bring their true selves to our showcase.”

Read the blog post here.