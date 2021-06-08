AR and VR: New Facebook report outlines future opportunities for next gen tech

Facebook has published a new, 28-page report on how AR and VR is evolving, and where it’s headed, in terms of consumer interest, future applications, utility, and more.

The report found that 75% of all business owners expect to be utilizing AR and VR technology in the next two years, while global spending on AR and VR is set to rise 6x.

User adoption is also on the rise, with demand for AR content seeing solid demand, especially as more people turn to ecommerce and shopping online.

AR and VR technology could offer immersive solutions to close the gap between the online and in-store shopping experience, and already, more consumers are looking to such tools as a key way to boost their product discovery and brand connection process.

The data shows that English-language searches related to AR and VR on Facebook grew nearly twice as fast in emerging markets than in mature ones, again pointing to expanded potential.

Interest is growing in every market, based on Facebook trends, underlining the fact that more immersive tech platforms will be key to future growth, and could open up whole new opportunities to connect with consumers, and boost promotions for your business.

The report states: “AR and VR could revolutionize how people engage with brands- and how brands engage with people. Imagine being able to meet one-on-one with famous clothing designers, seeing how lipstick bonds to lips by becoming part of the chemical makeup of the product or having a home reimagined by a brilliant creative director.”

You can read Facebook’s full “AR/VR: New dimensions of connection” report here.