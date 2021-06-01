KitKat extends League of Legends esports sponsorship

Chocolate brand KitKat is extending and expanding its sprts partnership with the League of Legends European Championship, European Masters competition, and European Regional Leagues.

KitKat joined LEC as a partner of the 020 Spring Finals. The brand’s core message, to “Take a Break”, a great reminder for esports viewers to turn turning technical pauses into an opportunity for fans to rest and gather their energy to keep on supporting their team for the rest of the match.

With this extended partnership, KitKat will continue to be a Main Partner of the LEC and EU Masters through to 2023, so expect to see their banners through the Summoner’s Rift and their reminder to Take a Break in upcoming matches.

The Nestle owned chocolate brand is extending this partnership to become a Main Partner for the League of Legends Continental League (LCL) and 12 ERLs for the 2021 Summer Season.

“It’s a pleasure to be working with a team that is truly passionate about esports. KitKat pursues a clear esports strategy in which the community is approached in a media-appropriate and authentic style on all relevant channels,” says Georg Fischer, Marketing Manager for KitKat Europe.

“The potential for non-endemic brands across esports and gaming is diverse and still largely untapped. We are very happy to bring the successful partnership with Riot Games to a new level.”

“We are thrilled to extend our partnership with KitKat for LEC and welcome them on board to European Masters as one of our main partners through a multi-year deal,” says Zeynep Gencaga, Senior Business Development Manager for Esports EMEA at Riot Games.

“After a creative entry into the scene through a pilot by supporting the LEC breaks, KitKat is now becoming one of the most important partners of esports in Europe. Following the extension of the partnership to European language broadcasts, this summer will showcase the partnership across 12 ERLs. It’s a pleasure to be working with the team over at KitKat, who are committed to creating meaningful moments and engaging content for our fans.”

The LEC will return on 11 June with KitKat as a Main Partner which can be viewed here lolesports.com