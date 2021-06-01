Food and grocery delivery apps continue to soar as lockdown eases

Despite lockdown restrictions being lifted worldwide, food and grocery delivery app use is still on the rise, according to new research.

The data, from App Annie, a mobile data and analytics company, found that as pandemic restrictions loosen and indoor dining reopens at greater capacities, the convenience of food and grocery delivery is expected to remain a key part of consumers’ daily lives.

Globally, App Annie has seen weekly active users of top food delivery apps increase significantly in the weeks pre-pandemic to the new normal today.

• It is notable that foodpanda has seen a significant climb in WAU over the last 16 months with strong expansion in its global footprint — particularly in Pakistan, Philippines and Thailand. South Korea’s Baedal Minjok and Colombia’s Rappi rank on the global stage with engaged user bases in their respective markets of South Korea and LATAM.

• Whether it’s expanding regional market availability or new offerings, food and grocery delivery apps are finding ways to stay relevant. Just last week, DoorDash opened new positions in Germany and UberEats said its service will be available soon in Berlin.

• Additionally, many food delivery services are dedicated to expanding toward a great variety of options. For example, DoorDash recently announced a partnership with Rite Aid to deliver everyday essentials such as groceries and wellness items.

While pandemic reopening has continued, food and grocery delivery apps have seen a consistent spike in downloads and usage supported by new innovations and offerings.

• For example, DoorDash ranked #1 among food and drink apps in April 2021 in the US and received 2.1 million new downloads, a continuation of their #1 ranking in Q1 2021 by downloads in the US. Consumers who enjoy the convenience of a weeknight dinner delivered right to their front doors, also enjoy the efficiency of grocery deliveries. In fact, 10% of US DoorDash users on iPhones also used Instacart: Grocery deliveries in April 2021.

• In the grocery delivery space, Gorillas, has also gained traction in Europe. In Q1 2021, the app ranked #13 by downloads among all Food and Drink apps in Germany, while Wolt – another food delivery app on the rise – ranking #20 by downloads. Morrison’s – a popular grocery store in the UK – ranked #8 and #10 for its retail and grocery apps respectively.

“Despite many consumers enjoying restrictions being lifted and indoor dining reopening, we are still seeing a spike in both food and grocery delivery app usage the past few months. DoorDash ranked #1 among food apps in April 2021 and received 2.1 million new US downloads. Not only this, but those who enjoy getting their dinner delivered right to their door also enjoy the same convenience for their groceries. In fact, 10% of US DoorDash users on iPhones also used Instacart in April, proving that food and grocery delivery apps are a package deal that’s here to stay.” – Lexi Sydow, Head of Marketing Insights, App Annie