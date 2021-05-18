Pinterest takes on TikTok with ‘Idea Pins’

Pinterest has launched a video-first feature called “Idea Pins,” aimed at creators who want to tell their stories using video, music and creative editing tools.

The feature is similar to the TikTok short video format, letting influencers record and edit creative videos with up to 20 pages of content, using tools like voiceover recording, background music, transitions and other interactive elements.

Idea Pins (previously known as Story Pins), are being launched in the UK, US, Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Austria and Switzerland.

The tool includes video recording and editing for up to 20 pages of content, voice-over recording and interactive elements, as well as ‘The Creator Code’, Pinterest’s content policy to keep the platform “positive” and “inspiring”.

Evan Sharp, co-founder, chief design and creative officer at Pinterest said: “From creators to hobbyists to publishers, Pinterest is a place where anyone can publish great ideas and discover inspiring content. With Idea Pins, creators are empowered to share their passions and inspire and grow their audiences.

“By helping people on Pinterest spark creativity, try new things, build confidence, and be themselves, we believe creators are truly helping with our mission of bringing inspiration to create a life you love.”

To help creators find an audience, Pniterest is introducing new ways for ‘Pinners’ to discover Idea Pins.

Users in the US, UK, Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Austria and Switzerland will see Idea Pins from creators they follow right at the top of their home feed.

These following streams give Pinners a new way to see fresh content from creators they follow and discover new creators to engage with.

Zoe Pearson, head of content and creators for Australia at Pinterest said: “We want to attract and build a vast talent pool of creators who serve Pinterest users the inspiration they can take action on. Idea Pins make it easy for creators to share inspiring and engaging content on Pinterest. We’re excited that people can follow their favourite creators in ANZ as well as discover new ones through the new discovery surfaces we are introducing.”

