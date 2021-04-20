Pub app downloads soar as Brits mark the start of lockdown easing

There has been a surge in pub app downloads since the roadmap out of lockdown was announced, with Greene King, Harvester and Wetherspoon seeing considerable increases in downloads, according to new research.

Analysis from mobile app marketing firm App Radar has found a surge in Brits downloading apps to help them make the most of lockdown easing. The data demonstrates how users are quickly changing their app usage behaviour in line with their needs during the pandemic.

Key findings:

Average increase in downloads of 857% between the weeks of the 5th and 12th April across 9 of the most popular pub related apps

Greene King, Harvester and Wetherspoons saw an average of 656% increase in their downloads over the same period

The first weekend with new measures (17th and 18th April) saw downloads peak, with all the pub and ordering apps seeing spikes in the run up and during this period

Weather app downloads peaked ahead of the 29th of March as Brits planned outdoor gatherings for the weekend, with a 380% increase in BBC Weather app downloads

Weather apps also saw a boost ahead of lockdown measures easing, as Brits started to plan ahead for outdoor gatherings from the 29th March. The BBC Weather app saw a 380% increase in average daily downloads between the weeks of the 15th and 22nd March, while the Met Office app saw a 344% increase over the same timeframe.

Thomas Kriebernegg, CEO and co-Founder of App Radar, said: “The way people search for and download apps gives a huge insight into behaviour in the real world. With our phones now essential to making the most of new freedoms, for example paying at the pub, you can clearly chart how UK residents have responded to different restrictions.

“We will be looking closely at hospitality and travel apps ahead of further lockdown easing over the coming months. I expect a big surge, but what will be particularly interesting is whether this increase will be higher than summer 2020 – which could indicate more widespread optimism on the back of the UK’s successful vaccine program.

