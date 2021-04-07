Three UK and Samaritans connect 1 million people to emotional support

Three UK has today announced a three-year charity partnership with Samaritans to connect 1 million people to emotional support.

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a profound impact on the UK population’s mental health as Samaritans reports that over a fifth of the calls to its helpline have referenced coronavirus in the past year, and Samaritans’ volunteers indicate that the pandemic has affected all callers in some way1.

Three UK is partnering with Samaritans to address these challenges, leveraging its technology, retail stores and expertise to help more people access emotional support, 24/7, 365 days a year.

Over the next three years, Three UK and Samaritans will expand support services, powered by Three’s network and technology, along with bespoke training, resources and fundraising initiatives to support the wellbeing of the nation. Further details on Three UK’s specific areas of support will be revealed later in the year.

This will extend the support that Samaritans already provides to people across the country. The dedication of Samaritans volunteers has meant that the charity has maintained their 24/7 service since the start of lockdown, with volunteers clocking up almost one million hours listening to those who are struggling to cope during the pandemic2.

Elaine Carey, Chief Commercial Officer at Three UK said: “For decades, Samaritans has been a lifeline for people across the UK, and never has their support been more important than during the past year. We are delighted to be partnering with them to extend their reach, using the Three network and brand to encourage those struggling to speak up and seek help.”

“This partnership marks an important step in our journey to deliver better connectivity, every day for every customer. Our work with Samaritans is one way in which we’re investing not only in technology but using the power of human connection to make people’s lives better.”

Julie Bentley, Chief Executive Officer at Samaritans said: “The last twelve months has challenged everyone’s resilience and we’re proud to be there for anyone struggling to cope. Our partnership with Three UK will help Samaritans to meet new and evolving demands for support as we emerge from these uncertain times and focus on the long-term impact of the pandemic on the nation’s wellbeing.

“Three UK shares Samaritans’ belief that staying connected with each other is a vital way to look after ourselves and our loved ones. This partnership will further drive our efforts to help more people and we can’t wait to see what we will achieve together.”