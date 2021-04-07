LinkedIn offers new features for marketers and creators

LinkedIn has launched new features to help marketers, creators and freelancers promote their brands and businesses.

The features, which will be rolled out globally starting today, are new ways to help LinkedIn’s 30 million members in the UK showcase their brand, content, services, skills and expertise, and connect with a growing professional community.

The new features include:

• Creator mode – creators who regularly share unique insights and publish content can build their following and flip their profile page around to showcase their content.

• Cover Story – a new feature to help people share information about their business, services and expertise in an engaging way through video.

• Service Page – small business owners and freelancers will be able to create a dedicated Service Page right from their profile listing the services they offer to help attract new customers and clients.

Tom Pepper, Head of Marketing Solutions, UK, Ireland & Israel at LinkedIn, said: “We’re excited to offer marketers, creators and freelancers new ways to showcase their content, services and expertise, build their following and connect with LinkedIn’s growing professional community. Creators are the beating heart of our community – driving conversation and engagement around professional topics, empowering and educating others with their insights and experiences. We want to support our creative community on LinkedIn and hope these new features will help the inspiring content they create go even further.”