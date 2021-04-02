Riskified and Dentsu team up for global strategic partnership

Fraud prevention solutions provider Riskified has struck a partnership with global advertising agency Dentsu which will see Riskified’s eCommerce enablement and fraud prevention solutions introduced to Dentsu’s portfolio of customers.

The partnership sees Dentsu’s 11,000 customers provided with access to Riskified’s Chargeback Guarantee solution, allowing them to shift liability for fraudulent transactions to Riskified and take the risk out of eCommerce.

Riskified’s AI-based platform enables merchants across the globe to recognize legitimate customers and keeps them moving toward conversion while keeping out bad actors. Merchants who use Riskified solutions see dramatically increased revenue and reduced costs. The Riskified-Dentsu partnership brings together proven expertise in business, digital transformation and market strategy to help merchants reach their potential.

Koji Watanabe, Senior Global Director at Dentsu’s Global Business Division said, “We believe that supporting smooth payments will contribute greatly to the user experiences and seamless eCommerce services by brands. We are very happy to be able to provide such valuable solutions to our clients around the world.”

“We are very excited to kick-off this partnership, as it will allow us to offer Riskified’s innovative approach and solutions to not only our Japanese clients, but also merchants worldwide,” said Miki Kanayama, Global business producer of Dentsu’s Business Producers Division. “We are continuously looking to solve the greatest challenges our clients and believe that Riskified’s solutions will allow our clients to increase sales, reduce fraud, all while providing a frictionless eCommerce experience.

“In a pandemic stricken world, we are excited to partner with Dentsu to hasten merchants’ digital transformation,allow them to maximize their online sales and provide a superior consumer experience,” said Jed Alpert, VP of Marketing and Channels at Riskified. “This partnership also represents a significant marker in Riskfiied’s global growth. With Dentsu, we have a global, and local partner wherever merchants are selling online.”

