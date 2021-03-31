Easter shopping trends: Quizzes, virtual hunts and baking replacing eggs in lockdown

Easter purchasing choices will be very different this year, with more people searching for quizzes, gifs, virtual egg hunts and ecards over standard chocolate egg brands, according to new research.

Data from audience intelligence and measurement company Quantcast has revealed that In the weeks leading up to COVID lockdown last march, online consumer habits changed drastically overnight. Searches changed from leading chocolate brands such as Aero, Smarties and Twirl vanished and were replaced with quizzes, gifs, virtual egg hunts, ecards, Easter egg delivery, baking, and NHS Easter eggs.

With this year’s Easter weekend also now falling in a lockdown, we can expect to see the same patterns emerge. Brands should be prepared with a more altruistic approach to their Easter offerings this holiday season and look to virtual family fun instead of chocolate-led/materialistic gifts.

This data comes from Quantcast’s proprietary research tool Audience Insights, the world’s largest AI-driven consumer behaviour on the open internet, drawing upon live information from more than 100 million online destinations.

