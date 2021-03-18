Members-only marketplace Dezerved debuts with Miles & More for new twist on loyalty points

Dezerved, a new members-only online marketplace has launched in partnership with Lufthansa’s Miles & More to connect loyalty program customers with exclusive offers from luxury brands, including Farfetch, Sony and Fitbit.

The platform has been created by Loylogic – a creator of points experiences – in response to the challenges faced by the retail and travel industries in the wake of the pandemic. Other loyalty programs will be coming on board in the coming months.

Dezerved is the first of its kind global marketplace to give brands direct access to closed communities of affluent consumers – all eager to unlock exclusive offers using a combination of rewards points or miles plus cash. With only a small number of points or miles required to take advantage of the offers, shopping on Dezerved provides real added value for customers.

To launch the platform, Dezerved has partnered with Miles & More, Europe’s leading frequent flyer and awards program and a 100% subsidiary of Deutsche Lufthansa AG – giving its elite travellers further access to a unique range of exclusive offers.

Dezerved debuts with a number of high-end names, including the online luxury fashion platform Farfetch, Sony, Fitbit and Parmigiani Fleurier as well as luxury hotel, watch, gourmet and electronics brands.

Dominic Hofer, CEO of Dezerved and Loylogic, commented: “We have created an innovative solution that helps brands meet short term sales goals and grow customer value by connecting them with affluent consumers who can enjoy exclusive access to offers due to their loyalty program membership. Our ambition is for Dezerved to become the world’s go-to destination for members of any loyalty program to find the best value offers – and, in turn, for brands to connect with affluent communities in a closed community environment.”

Brands have flexibility to tailor offers on the platform to meet their needs, from offering coupons, vouchers or prizes, to curating specific ranges or launching a virtual pop-up shop. Current points or miles plus cash offers include: 30% off with a luxury watch brand, up to 55% off with a leading electronics brand, and exclusive offers at luxury hotels and resorts.

Johann-Philipp Bruns, Head of Sales & Retail at Miles & More, commented: “Miles & More is always looking for partners that offer real added value for our members. We are delighted to be able to give them direct access to exclusive brands and highly attractive offers through our new partnership with Dezerved. And all this for a comparably low investment starting from just 20 award miles!”

https://www.dezerved.com/main/