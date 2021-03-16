Reddit strikes first agency enterprise partnership agreement with Omnicom

Reddit has established a new enterprise partnership agreement with Omnicom Media Group (OMG), the first pact of its kind for the social forum.

The new partnership will see OMG clients gain access to a range of strategic and commercial benefits in order to enhance their Reddit advertising efforts.

Under the deal, clients of OMG agencies Hearts & Science, OMD, PHD and Resolution will gain access to a range of tools that will enable them to maximize their media spend on Reddit, working with the platform’s global agency development team.

The deal covers access to Reddit’s creative strategy team; education and training tools; innovation offerings, including early testing of ad products and features; insights; and measurement and reporting data.

Reddit has 52 million daily active users, and there are over 100,000 communities on its platform.

The two companies have been working together over the past several months on brand safety via OMG’s Council on Accountable Social Advertising, which was created to give brands more control over where their ads appear on social platforms.

Reddit global agency lead for OMG Andrew Abbott said: “The social media ecosystem is changing—we’re seeing an outflow of media consumption from people-based platforms and an inflow toward interest-based platforms. We’ve been working with OMG for some time to help its agencies and clients navigate this shift toward online communities and ensure their effective place within them. Formalizing this partnership is a logical and exciting next step toward greater collaboration and client success.”

OMG president of U.S. investment Sal Candela added, “At a time when brands are more focused than ever on building an emotional connection with consumers, Reddit’s communities offer a unique opportunity for brands to engage with customers around their passion points. This agreement exemplifies OMG’s commitment to assuring first-mover competitive advantage for our clients through best-in-class partnerships.”