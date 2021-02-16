Berocca first to use ‘actionable audio ad’ on live radio via Alexa

Berocca has become the first FMCG brand globally to adopt ‘actionable audio ads’ letting Alexa radio listeners interact directly with the ad using a simple voice command.

The Bayer Consumer Health owned brand is running the ads for Berocca Boost, its energy vitamin and mineral effervescent tablets with added caffeine.

Consumers listening to Global radio stations via their Amazon Alexa smart speaker can interact directly with the ad to buy the vitamin supplement using a simple voice command.

The landmark campaign allows listeners to respond immediately to an ad that asks them to ‘Open Berocca Boost’ either by verbally requesting more information about the product, or by purchasing directly through a voice command.

The personal and connected nature of smart speakers enables ads to be carefully targeted, while contextual data such as the time of day, day of the week and weather further hone relevance and accuracy. Transactions are frictionless while end-to-end attribution data allows the direct effect of ad spend on user engagement to be measured.

Voice assistants are expected to drive the global rise in smart-home transactions (forecast to exceed $164 billion by 2025), and 70% of users already ask their voice assistant for information about brands.

This industry-first concept, developed by Berocca’s agency teams, was brought to life by award-winning voice technology company, Say It Now, with dynamic audio ads supplied by A Million Ads.

Vicky Keenan, Marketing Director Bayer Consumer Health says: “We are always looking for new ways to capture our consumers’ imagination and engage with our brands. With ecommerce proliferating and voice commerce a rapidly emerging channel, we looked to audio as increasingly effective, especially when everyone is spending so much time at home. This ambitious activation for Berocca required a hugely collaborative effort from the all of the marketing and agency teams: Say It Now, MediaCom, MullenLowe London & SSP3 and A Million Ads to deliver. It’s exciting to be the first FMCG brand to embrace this innovation and to set the tone for tomorrow’s radio advertising.”