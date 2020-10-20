Maoam launches first post lockdown live event with Haunted House in shopping malls

Sweet brand Maoam is launching a family-focused, ‘zero contact’ Halloween haunted house style journey going live across UK shopping centres over the next week to coincide with Halloween.

The campaign run by media & entertainment group Global is part of a multi-channel nationwide experiential campaign.

In partnership with Capital, the zero-contact experiential campaign features the Maoam Mischief Manor, which will allow one household group at a time to experience a haunted house style journey with zombie hands, carnival mirrors and ghostly animations.

Groups will be guided through the trail by brand ambassadors to ensure Covid-19 precautions are adhered to.

Shoppers on their way to Westfield London, the first stop on the campaign’s tour, will pass digital out-of-home screens at Shepherds Bush directing them to the haunted house activation.

The campaign will also feature an on-air competition on Capital which gives listeners, as well as shoppers at the live event, a chance to win £1,000, and Capital’s own Jimmy Hill and Lauren Layfield will be at Westfield to cover the launch of the live experience.

Following Westfield London on 17th – 18th October, the experience will take place subject to localised Government guidelines at Birmingham Bullring (26th October), Nottingham Victoria Centre (27th October), Manchester Arndale Centre (28th October), Leeds Trinity Centre (29th October) and Newcastle Metrocentre (30th October).

Harriet Hogge, Marketing Manager at MAOAM, commented: “While Halloween will be very different this year, we still wanted to create a memorable, inclusive experience to connect and engage with our loyal consumers. We wanted to reignite the excitement of experiential, while ensuring we follow government guidelines, and Global has helped us achieve that goal – it is fantastic to prove unique experiences can still be created despite the current challenges we face. While we all navigate these difficult times, with many of us dealing with different restrictions across the nation, we are grateful we can bring some fun and excitement to consumers this Halloween.”

Mike Gordon, Chief Commercial Officer at Global, commented: “The pandemic has ushered in change faster than any of us could have predicted. However, Global have found a way to bring experiential campaigns into the limelight again whilst adhering to government guidelines and safety precautions. These are challenging times, but this campaign demonstrates how we can evolve brand experiences in line with the new normal and highlights also how each of our specialities can work together to create innovative solutions for our clients.”

The partnership was booked by IMA. The activation was designed, built and delivered by experiential agency ENERGY with Global.