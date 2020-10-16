AudioMob teams with Big Brother for in game audio advertising

Google- owned AudioMob has teamed up with Banijay’s 9th Impact, to put audio advertising in its Big Brother MMO mobile game which is launching today.

The game offers real people the chance to be competing virtual housemates for the chance to win up to $1,000.000.

It will also premiere the rewarded audio ad format created by AudioMob that integrates into games.

The ad format is the future of non-intrusive, impactful and innovative advertising in mobile games.

As the game hosts players and spectators, it works like a TV ad placement, but in a mobile game. The audio ad format targets players whilst ensuring a seamless user experience, and offers a pass-on experience and further brand reach for the spectators in the app as well as those on the Twitch stream.

The Big Brother franchise became a global TV-show phenomenon in 1999 and has since been reproduced for 448 seasons in over 54 countries. Created by Endemol (now Banijay), the show offers viewers a titillating experience as onlookers of the drama and intrigue that unfolds when you put a group of people together in a confined space for a period of time.

‘Offering a real opportunity for advertisers to move into the audio space in mobile games is so exciting and we’re thrilled to have seen how smooth the integration has been for 9th Impact. The Big Brother MMO radio will show brands the potential innovative channels can have for their advertising.’ says Wilfrid Obeng, CTO and co-Founder of AudioMob

The game is available to download now on the App Store and Google Play Store, and can be streamed on Twitch. The game is free for spectators, with optional in-game purchases; it will cost $4.99 to become a virtual housemate, contributing to the three layered approach of gaming.