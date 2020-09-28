Reddit woos UK advertisers with new London office

Reddit has expanded into the UK with a new office in London, as the popular online forum looks to build its local community and grow its local ad partnerships, with Samsung, Netflix, PlayStation and Pringles already signed up.

The UK is home to Reddit’s second largest user base and growing at nearly 70% in the past year and is already a Top 5 most visited website in the UK.

The new London team, based out of Holborn, is already servicing local partners, and is now officially open for business.

The business is headed by Reddit’s newly appointed Head of International, Tariq Mahmoud, formerly Head of International Sales and Strategy at Roku, who is responsible for growing the company outside the United States.

“Our mission at Reddit is to bring community and belonging to everyone in the world. Brands looking to engage in an authentic and interesting way can be a part of this mission too, tapping into our 430M+ active users in the process,” said Reddit Chief Operating Officer, Jen Wong. “With a dedicated team now fully operational in the UK and growing interest from local brands to be part of the Reddit community, we are primed to service the UK advertising market with best-in-class campaigns that cut through.”

A different type of social media audience

According to data supplied by Reddit, the platform boasts users that can’t be found anywhere else online and provide a level of insight into consumer perception that isn’t possible on other platforms.

26% of UK Redditors aren’t on Instagram and 48% are not on Snapchat. At 33 minutes per day, UK users spend more time on Reddit than nearly every other social platform, and our audience skews young, with 68% aged between 18 – 34. Our UK user base is almost 40% female, and has a higher household income than the UK national average.

A recent study of UK-based community site users found that 75% would be receptive towards brand participation with an online community, which aligns with what we’re seeing globally: that almost 70% of Redditors respect brands that make an effort to participate on the platform.

In addition, 61% of Reddit users are more likely to trust a brand that does participate on Reddit, while 66% of our users say brands can have conversations with them on Reddit that they can’t have anywhere else.

“The power of Reddit is in its informed and passionate communities – these are social media users who are actively seeking rather than aimlessly scrolling and this creates an extremely valuable environment for brands to connect and engage where interest is already baked in,” said Reddit VP of Advertising, Harold Klaje, who oversees Reddit’s global sales business. “It is so exciting to be bringing this opportunity to UK advertisers along with a local team whose sole purpose is to find brands of all sizes and across all industries, the perfect home on Reddit.”

Some of these brands already engaging on Reddit, including Samsung, which leveraged our Takeover and Promoted Post products to launch the Galaxy Note 20 in June.

“We are really excited to be partnering with Reddit for the first time, as it’s a key platform for our core audience,” said Samsung UK Social Media Lead Roseanna Burns. “The results of our takeover campaign were outstanding, and we look forward to working with Reddit on future campaigns.”

To find out more about Reddit’s new UK operations, click here: https://www.reddit.com/adsregister