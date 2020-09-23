UK readers increasingly look to science for Covid answers during pandemic

Consumption of “science” related content has increased 24% since March, according to new research looking at global online reading habits.

The Teads Media Barometer tracks content consumption trends across categories to empower advertisers with smart contextual decision-making capabilities.

The most recent data from the barometer, looking at the change in consumption between March and August 2020, shows an increased interest in scientific content as consumers are looking for reliable news sources as the Covid-19 pandemic evolves.

Some of the key findings from the analysis include:

• Science has seen a spike of 24%

• Following the ease on restrictions, consumption of holiday travel information has seen a 25% rise in consumption, as people consider going abroad post pandemic

• In terms of entertainment, movies have seen a 24% increase in attention, as the public continue to enjoy home entertainment

• Food and home content has seen a 6% and 9% rise in consumption respectively, with families spending more time at home and looking for activities and meals to enjoy together

• Football, in particular the Euro Championship has seen a 19% increase following the announcement of the championship being postponed to 2021

• Politics continues to gain interest with an 8% increase in consumption as we head towards the Presidential election in the US in November

• As students continue to work from home, education continues to thrive, jumping by 7%

