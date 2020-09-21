In-app pandemic shopping surpasses 2019 golden quarter by 12%

During the peak of lockdown, in-app shopping activity surpassed the 2019 Q4 Golden Quarter by 12, and the retail industry needs to prepare for the upcoming holiday season as Covid-19 continues to boost digital sales, according to a new report.

The report, from AppsFlyer, outlines the key trends across the globe driving shopping patterns and behaviours as we enter the end-of-year Q4 holiday season.

As retailers and brands prepare for what is already a retail peak, The State of Shopping App Marketing outlines the key trends across the globe driving shopping patterns and behaviours as we enter this end-of-year Q4 holiday season.

With momentum from the lockdown shopping surge and the fact that buyers are seeking safer shopping options this holiday season, the report predicts an unprecedented rise in in-app shopping activity as shoppers turn to digital.

In-app shopping activity has risen to new heights amid the coronavirus pandemic in Europe, seeing a 35% rise in eCommerce app installs – 12% higher than 2019 Q4 holiday season activity. With this momentum and the fact that buyers are seeking safer shopping options, marketers need to meet consumers where they are to drive sales and mimic the in-person shopping experience as physical shoppers increasingly become digital shoppers.

“Given that in-app shopping activity skyrocketed during the Covid-19 pandemic in Q2, surpassing even the 2019 Q4 rush, we can expect the 2020 holiday season to be one for the record books,” said Shani Rosenfelder, Head of Content & Mobile Insights, AppsFlyer. “This year, more than ever, it is critical that marketers prepare a carefully-planned strategy to ensure consumers are able to find, explore, and shop within their app instead of turning to a number of alternatives. Special attention should be given to messaging that relays a sense of empathy to rekindle the holiday spirit during troubled times.”

Pandemic Shopping Surpasses 2019 Q4 Golden Quarter

With data trends being central to many marketers’ strategic decisions, notable UK and EMEA insights from the report include:

• Pandemic-fuelled shopping app usage surpasses Q4 holiday rush

o In the UK, overall shopping app usage spiked to a reported 7.6% in May 2020 and increased to 8% in June 2020, overall surpassing the 7.1% of shopping app usage in November 2019.

o In Europe, overall shopping app usage spiked to 7% in May 2020 versus only reaching 6.7% at its peak in November 2019.

• Demand for eCommerce apps surged in EMEA during COVID-19 lockdowns

o The UK saw a 156% surge in iOS non-organic installs between February 2020 and May 2020; while Android grew by 142%.

o EMEA saw a 56% jump in non-organic installs during the pandemic (between February and May 2020).

• Spending spikes in the spring despite lockdown restrictions

o The UK saw a 166% increase in ad spend between March and June

o Consumer shopping spend in the UK surpassed Q4 retail rush across all shopping categories

 Shopping (overall): Consumer spend reached 13% in May 2020 compared to 11.5% in November 2019

 Shopping (fashion): Consumer spend reached 14% in May 2020 compared to 10.3% in November 2019

 Shopping (general retail): Consumer spend reached 12.5% in May 2020 compared to 12.3% in November 2019

“The opportunity is tremendous for brands and marketers, with added pressure to not only provide access to eCommerce via shopping apps, but to also implement creativity, compassion and understanding throughout marketing efforts and UX,” said Doug McMillen, Vice President, Enterprise Strategy, AppsFlyer. “With this report, coupled with a recognition that a frictionless experience is essential as brick and mortar physical shoppers navigate a new-to-them mobile experience, marketers are now armed with the data and direction needed to create positive impact and ROI this holiday season.”

The State of Shopping App Marketing, 2020 Edition is available here.

Methodology

The State of Shopping App Marketing, 2020 Edition from AppsFlyer is an anonymous aggregate of proprietary global data from 2.3 billion non-organic app installs across 1,800 apps, 14 billion retargeting conversions, and 390 billion sessions. Of this, 1.2 billion non-organic app installs across 700 apps, 8.1 billion retargeting conversions, and 34 billion sessions, were specific to EMEA.

