Mint Velvet appoints Avenue Digital for paid search drive

Clothing brand Mint Velvet has appointed London organic and paid performance search marketing agency Avenue Digital to take over its Paid Search remit in the UK, following a competitive pitch process.

Mint Velvet, known for its modern clothing ranges, has over 40 brick and mortar stores across the UK and since the launch of its e-commerce platform in 2009, continues to grow its presence online through a robust digital strategy.

Stuart Wells, Chief Executive, Avenue Digital, comments “I am delighted with Avenue’s growth over the last year, which is testament to the hard work of the team and the strength of our pitch work. Our competitive advantage lies in our senior team that is able to deliver real performance efficiency for clients.”

Emma Law, Digital Marketing Manager, Mint Velvet, comments “We are really pleased to have selected Avenue Digital as our search marketing agency. We look forward to implementing the strategy that’s been developed, and we are confident that the team will deliver strong results.”