Screen Moguls launches GO.CINEMA to help independent cinemas

Entertainment digital marketing firm Screen Moguls has launched GO.CINEMA, a service which makes it easy for independent cinemas around the UK and Ireland to trigger targeted and localised online promotions for film, industry-wide and exhibitor specific campaigns.

Given significant pressures on independent cinema circuits, Screen Moguls is offering the service with free social promotions for operators who pre-register for the service, which launches on 28 Aug.

Snapchat is also supporting GO.CINEMA and cinema operators in the UK by providing ad credits, to tap into the platform’s large reach with Gen Z audiences around the country.

Timed to help independent cinemas to boost their awareness and connect with cinemagoers for the highly anticipated launch of Christopher Nolan’s Tenet and the newly launched LoveCinema campaign, Screen Moguls has developed the GO.CINEMA product to help theatres rapidly recover from lockdown, encourage local audiences back into theatres, and expand their customer base.

GO.CINEMA allows cinemas to set up and run their own bespoke social campaigns for their local audiences in under five minutes, across Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Snapchat. The simple process means anyone can run a campaign with no marketing or digital experience, and on any size budget.

GO.CINEMA can be set up with pre-loaded assets for films, making it easy to tailor creative content to specific audiences. Users will be able to see how effective social promotions were, per cinema and per film with easy to read analytics reports.

Jessica Carlin, Chief Commercial Officer at Screen Moguls, said: ‘Independent cinemas are facing an exceptionally difficult time, and many of these valued local businesses didn’t have extensive marketing support in place ahead of lockdown. GO.CINEMA is intended to take all of the hassle and complexity out of localised social promotions and help exhibitors to quickly reconnect with their local audiences. Given the BFI’s Fan Film Exhibition Fund’s focus on support for cinemas who encourage people back to the big screen experience, GO.CINEMA’s mix of simple social campaigns, alongside free ad credits, should provide welcome assistance for operators around the country.’