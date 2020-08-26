Channel Mum Talent seeks new influencers as lockdown boosts viewers

Parenting influencer agency Channel Mum is looking for new influencers who have at least 10,000 followers across their channels, after appetite for content soared during lockdown.

The agency also revealed the number of new dads watching parenting content rocketed by +25% during the same period. With fewer dads on the market than mums, there’s a huge opportunity to build a career online – with many being paid six-figure salaries.

Channel Mum’s talent team is searching for family influencers, including mums, dads and couples, who have a strong brand, highly engaged followers and a story to tell.

The UK-based agency is already home to some of the UK’s top family creators including family food sensation Kerry Whelpdale, British Nigerian rising star Bibiana Yetty, same sex couple ‘Meet The Wildes’, hijabi creators Zeinah Nur and Nabila Bee, jewellery and fashion entrepreneur Kate Murnane, the UK’s top disabled parenting star Haylee Dineley, and baby names expert SJ Strum.

The founder of Channel Mum Talent, Siobhan Freegard OBE said: “This is an amazing opportunity to influence your future. We’re seeing demand for creator content soar as brands, publishers and agencies realise the outstanding impact the right influencer can have.

“We’re keen to hear from diverse creators from every background and specialising in a variety of social platforms. Whether you’re small and growing fast, or are a well-established star, if you’re prepared to put in the work, you can earn decent money, as plenty of our influencers are on six-figure salaries and rising fast!”

Channel Mum Talent’s recent research revealed its creators’ engagement rates rose by an average of 130 per cent since April, with some stars trebling their subscriber numbers in the same period.

Since the start of the pandemic, over half of parents say they have been online more than usual. Out of those mums who love online content, well over half (56%) say they follow at least one online influencer – either on YouTube (13%) Instagram (12%) and eight percent said they catch their influencers’ content elsewhere, such as TikTok.

UK dads are fast catching-up too. Almost a quarter of fathers are watching extra content across YouTube and Instagram, presenting new opportunities for brands and creators, too.

To apply, creators need a minimum follower count of 10,000 across any combination of platforms and be happy to share between four and six pieces of content per week. Successful applicants will benefit from guaranteed monthly payments plus career coaching and development, alongside personalised management, and PR services for their brand. They will also be offered the chance to join the world’s only mum Multi Channel Network.

Channel Mum Talent’s ethical ‘Do Good Dividend’ also supports thousands of families in need each month, with a portion of turnover paid to parenting support services, including live digital help from mental health experts, midwives, and health visitors.

Siobhan Freegard added: “Working in the parenting space, creators often face questions and requests for personal support from followers. Our ‘Do Good Dividend’ allows us to take the pressure off the individual creator and signpost audience members in need to professionals who can get them the help they need. We believe in purpose before profit, and this doesn’t cost our creators a single penny.”

