NBC launches ‘Plan Your Vote’ site ahead of US Elections

With less than 80 days to go until US Election Day, NBC News has launched Plan Your Vote, an interactive tool, which encourages Americans to plan out when and how they will vote this year.

Available at NBCNews.com/PlanYourVote, this guide offers visitors a comprehensive place to view all the information they’ll need to know when planning their vote for the 2020 elections, while also taking into account each state’s coronavirus pandemic restrictions.

The tool was built and is powered by the NBC News Data Graphics team, with data and information supplied by the NBC News Decision Desk and politics team, including the most up-to-date, real-time information on laws as they get passed around the country and as decisions are made in pertinent court cases.

The geo-targeted site also allows the user to select different states in a dropdown menu and learn information about a state’s mail-in ballot rules, early in-person voting, registration deadlines and more.



NBC News is also launching a marketing campaign, produced together with Arts and Letters Creative Co., to support the initiative.

Several NBC News and MSNBC anchors and hosts, along with NBCUniversal personalities will encourage Americans to check out the website and plan their vote.

NBCNews.com/PlanYourVote