Spark TV: New channel streams 24-hour influencer content

Spark TV network has announced the launch of the world’s first channel dedicated exclusively to influencer-created content.

With contributors already reaching upwards of 20 million followers collectively, the launch of the new channel will bring inspirational one-of-a-kind short-form content direct to followers through their preferred device.

The Spark TV team will bring branding, commissioning, and broadcasting together for the first time to create a truly comprehensive platform which televises the most engaging shows from some of the most prolific online personalities on the planet.

Available through the Vewd platform, followers now have exclusive access to bite sized original programming and top content from influencers and vloggers, including Supercar Blondie, Emma Walsh, Food Busker, and TGE, through a continuous 24-hour live stream which is perfect for on-the-go viewing.

SparkTV has been built from the ground up for smartphones and other connected devices. It will soon launch its own iPhone and Android app, as well as a full VOD service.

The new network is the brainchild of TV executive Marc Hayward formerly CEO of Velocity Content. Fred Ezekiel, Head of Operations at Spark TV said, “Having worked with influencer driven content a lot over last 5 years we‘ve seen firsthand just how much incredible and inspirational content is out there, but actually how hard it is to find the most engaging talent and videos. It’s Our mission is to make the most innovative and exciting formats and talent easier to find, easier to watch and easier to enjoy, turning unique talent into factual entertainment and delivering engaging content to today’s undeniably inspired audiences.”

Spark TV’s content covers genres such as action, adventure, travel, motoring and lifestyle.

Viewers can access Vewd through compatible TV brands such as Hisense, Tivo, Funai, and Vestel, with Spark confirming that the channel will be available through a selection of other devices in the near future.

https://www.sparkchannel.tv