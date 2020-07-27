Huawei ramps up mobile experience partnerships with 5 brands, including Samsonite and Karcher

Huawei Consumer Business Group has struck new partnerships with global brands, including Samsonite and Karcher, that will see the mobile giant’s products integrated into each brands customer experience.

Huawei has announced five new partnerships as it continually expands its partnerships with new additions every week.

The new partnerships are listed below:

Samsonite the world’s leading luggage brand, has entered into partnership with Huawei. Moving beyond the home to offer connected benefits while travelling, Huawei users can simply tap their device on the Samsonite smart lock to lock their suitcase.

Kärcher is the world’s leading provider of cleaning technology. The brand is renowned for bringing innovative cleaning solutions to the market, the latest of which being the HUAWEI HiLink Kärcher Water Purifier. Huawei users can detect their water purifier’s filter life and water quality in real-time using the Huawei AI Life app on their device.

360 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has also been added to the ecosystem, providing an intelligent and automated floor cleaner that can be remotely controlled and monitored using the Huawei AI Life app on a Huawei device.

Joyoung Intelligent Thermostatic Electric Kettle has partnered with Huawei, allowing users to remotely control and monitor their kettle using the Huawei AI Life app on a Huawei device. Making a cup of tea or coffee has never been easier.

OPPLE Lighting provide a range of lighting solutions, including smart lighting. Integrating seamlessly into the Huawei ecosystem, users can now control their OPPLE smart lamps using the Huawei AI Life app on a Huawei device.

The mobile giant has previously worked with large brands such as Leica and Devialet.

In addition to the new hardware partnerships, Huawei has also seen a rise in apps added to the Huawei AppGallery in the UK including the Premier League, UKTV, Bolt, RingGo, Arsenal Official App, Nandos, Badoo and Superdrug.

These apps join a growing number of popular apps available such as Snapchat, Zoom, Deezer, JD Sports, Shpock, Depop, My Vodafone, Lidl, B&Q, booking.com, Ryanair and Trivago. Huawei also recently announced Petal Search Find Apps, a tool to help users find additional apps from trusted sources across the web.

The product of a long-term business plan focused around the innovative 1+8+N product and software ecosystem, Huawei’s Seamless AI Life experience is set to help users stay connected.

Huawei’s long-term strategy will see the company expand its product focus areas, putting an increased emphasis on audio, wearables, PCs, tablets and other categories of connected technology. Together with a newly announced range of IOT ecosystem partners and AppGallery applications, Huawei promises to make life more seamless and intelligently connected for consumers. Users everywhere can now simply tap to connect and enjoy the rich benefits of a Seamless AI Life.

Andrew Garrihy, Global Chief Brand Officer of Huawei’s Consumer Business Group, commented: “Huawei has won the hearts of consumers around the world with our innovative and often ground-breaking technology. Now we are bringing this technology together for everyone via our 1+8+N ecosystem of products and software. Thanks to our Seamless AI Life experience, users can simply tap to connect in the most effortless way, opening up a world of possibilities through Huawei Share, multi-screen collaboration and more. By providing a Seamless AI Life experience for consumers everywhere, we hope to bring the world together and help people stay connected.”

https://consumer.huawei.com/uk/