Top brands on TikTok: Walmart and Chipotle challenges lead the way

PostBeyond analysed TikTok to find out which challenges are the most popular, the most popular accounts to follow, as well as provide top tips to go viral on the app.

Key stats:

From 2017 to 2020 TikTok has seen nearly 200 million new users

The most successful TikTokers are based in the USA – with Charli D’Amelio, Loren Gray and Zach King taking the top spots

The biggest challenge a brand has initiated on TikTok is from Walmart’s #dealdropchallenge

Out of the most popular accounts, here is what they’re earning for each post:

Brands who have successful accounts on TikTok are benefiting from the phenomenon by creating challenges for users to respond to through creative videos – and these challenges and hashtags are being viewed over 4 billion times.

Source: Post Beyond