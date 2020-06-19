TikTok expands to Australia with Sydney office

TikTok are adding an office in Sydney following a following a surge in popularity in Australia for the video sharing app.

China-based TikTok has also announced former Google and YouTube executive, Lee Hunter as General Manager for TikTok Australia.

Hunter will lead a team for TikTok based in Sydney, with a focus on overseeing the implementation of safety policies and resources, as well as driving growth, partnerships and the local product experience.

“I’ve been truly inspired watching Australia’s unique and creative spirit shine through on TikTok, especially during this challenging time. I love that TikTok has helped bring Australian communities together when we’ve needed it most, whether it’s having fun at home, sharing how we’re feeling, or expressing ideas and messages that need to be heard.

I’m excited to build on this outpouring of positive, diverse and creative content, lead our growing local team, and support our brilliant community of Australian users, creators and partners.”

Australian brands such as Optus, Suncorp and Milo have also seen success in engaging audiences on TikTok as the app continues to transcend sectors with diverse and creative content.

Hunter joins Brett Armstrong, General Manager of Global Business Solutions in Australia, who oversees the commercial business and focuses on brand partnerships, client solutions, business marketing and sales operations. Armstrong previously was at Google where he led as Country Manager for New Zealand and Head of Media Agencies ANZ.

“TikTok is all about spreading joy and positivity through fun shared experiences, and I’m incredibly excited to continue to share this ethos with Australian brands and partners.

We’ve got some fantastic campaigns underway, with results exceeding expectations already, so I’m really looking forward to growing our business offering from strength to strength locally.”

Over the past 18 months, TikTok has hired General Managers in the US, UK, India, Japan, and Canada.