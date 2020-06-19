Budweiser celebrates football’s return with stadium billboard selfies

Budweiser is marking the return of top flight football in the UK with three new initiatives, resurrecting its ‘Whassup’ commercial, an Uber Eats promo and a social media campaign that uploaded fan selfies onto stadium billboards during matches.

As official beer partner of the Premier League, Budweiser is bringing back the iconic ‘Whassup’ ad to welcome football back to TV screens across the nation, encouraging fans to cheer on their favourite team from the comfort of their own homes during the COVID-19 lockdown.

The brewer is also helping fans cheer on the Kings of the game by giving them the chance to project selfies of support on Budweiser’s stadium perimeter billboard via a hashtag campaign.

This weekend is set to be a blockbuster, with four back-to-back games being screened on Saturday alone and anticipation rising as Liverpool hopes for a first Premier League title in 30 years.

TV commercial with hashtag

To mark this long-awaited moment and capture the euphoria of the UK fans, Budweiser is saying “WHASSSSUUUP!!” to football with a new take on iconic ‘Whassup’ advert.

The advert will use the hashtag #WhassupBuds to rally fans to cheer on their favourite team – and each other – from the comfort of their own homes with a Bud in hand.

With stadiums empty due to social distancing rules amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Budweiser is adding a ‘virtual fan’ element to their campaign. To get their face pitch-side at select stadiums around the UK, supporters can tweet a selfie to Budweiser UK’s Twitter channel with #WhassupBuds*.

Uber Eats beer delivered

With 92 back-to-back games over the next six weeks, Budweiser and Uber Eats have partnered together. Fans can head to the “Budweiser Store”, available only via Uber Eats, where they can purchase all their game day essentials with free delivery on a spend of £10 or more. The campaign runs from Friday 19th June – 4th July.

Martina Isella, Senior Brand Manager for Budweiser UK said “We know fans across the UK cannot wait for football to return, albeit behind closed doors, and neither can we! We’re looking forward to virtually transporting fans into the stadiums, bringing them as close to their favourite team as possible through the pitch perimeter boards!

It is no secret that beer and football go hand in hand, so what better way to celebrate the return of the Premier League than watching the game, supporting your team with a cold Bud. We’re thrilled to be partnering with Uber Eats to mark this occasion and enhance the experience for the people who make football the beautiful game we all know and love – the fans.”

Toussaint Wattinne, Uber Eats General Manager, UK said: “I am really excited to partner with Budweiser to help bring the game-day experience to people’s living rooms. With two great offers tailored-made for football restarting in the UK, as well as the exclusive Bud Store available via the app, we hope this partnership will have football fans – and beer fans – covered.”