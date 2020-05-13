Cognism acquires marketing platform Mailtastic in seven-figure deal

Marketing tech firm Cognism has acquired email signature marketing platform, Mailtastic, in a seven-figure deal.

With live events on pause, many B2B marketing teams are pivoting their strategies online and heading to market to find new ways of generating leads for their businesses, particularly with virtual events and webinars.

Email represents the most overlooked lead generation channel, with the average worker spending 28% of their work week on email. By adding Mailtastic to their portfolio, Cognism has spotted an opportunity to enable go-to-market teams with another means of engaging with prospects online by taking a previously untapped revenue channel and turning it into a powerful prospecting tool.

In March this year, Cognism raised $12 million in a funding round led by AXA Venture Partners, complementing the $10 million already raised with PeakSpan Capital in July 2019, to fund its European ambitions as the company continues to achieve 150% year-on-year growth. This acquisition marks a significant milestone with the addition of Mailtastic’s existing Mainz office in Germany and the opening of a new site in Manchester, following Cognisms recent expansion to New York and increased headcount in Macedonia, Croatia and its London headquarters.

The full team at Mailtastic will continue to be led by the three co-founders Tao Bauer, Peer Wierzbitzki and Andreas Schröder. Before founding Mailtastic, Bauer was a sales leader at digital marketing companies with a strong track record of building and managing sales teams targeting SMB and enterprise customers across Germany.

The deal also strengthens Cognism’s data intelligence abilities and will allow Cognism’s data and prospecting solutions to enhance the Mailtastic offering.

James Isilay, co-founder and CEO of Cognism, said: “These are uncertain times and we want to ensure our clients have every tool at their disposal to develop new ways to prospect when budgets are being cut and certain channels, like outdoor advertising and live events, just aren’t an option. Email signature marketing is massively underused and it will play a key role as more people work from home and engage others through their screens.

“Cognism is focused on expanding in Europe and bolstering our position as a global go-to-market champion. To achieve this, our fantastic team has worked tirelessly to help clients build strong, repeatable lead generation strategies that can benefit from both inbound and outbound methodologies and by integrating Mailtastic, we’re strengthening this offering further. Cognism provides clients with the data they need to send emails, the tools required to automate and action them, and now it will be providing a way for customers to expand their reach with every email their employees send. By continuing to expand the Cognism offering, customers are able to build powerful go-to-market strategies that will enable their go-to-market teams to find and deliver new revenue, faster.”

Tao Bauer, CEO of Mailtastic, said: “We’ve worked with Cognism for some time and seen the company really establish itself as the solution of choice for omni-channel, data-driven, intelligent prospecting. It’s incredibly exciting to add our solution to the Cognism mix and I look forward to working with James and the team to drive more impressive growth, both for our company and our clients.”