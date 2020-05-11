Digital’s biggest influencers: 100 social media stars of the UK

The event is an annual recognition of the leaders, pioneers, entrepreneurs and changemakers at the forefront of the digital sector. Although this year’s celebration event has been postponed as a result of the pandemic, the BIMA 100 remains a landmark in the digital year and a career highlight for everyone who wins a place on the coveted list.

Nominated by BIMA members, the final 100 was selected by a panel of respected industry experts. To ensure the final 100 formed as broad a representation of the Industry nominations were made across 11 categories, placing CEOs & Leaders and Tech Trailblazers on an equal footing with Rising Stars and Students & Apprentices.

Amongst the entrants to the BIMA 100 this year are:

Tech Trailblazers: Sam Shah, an NHS clinician and digital health advisor whose unique perspective has enabled him to design digital services to improve the patient experience. His is now global clinical and digital adviser for the Department for

International Trade and advises healthcare organisations and governments on digital transformation on a global scale.

Rising Stars: Lene Van der Borght is a partner development manager at Microsoft. Not only is she one of the company’s top performers, she also runs Microsoft’s career advisory boards through which she supports others’ career success.

Students & Apprentices: Owen Green is a student at Abbot’s Lea School in Liverpool. For the past two years he has taken part in BIMA’s Digital Day initiative and was part of the team that won the Vodafone Challenge in 2018.

Strategists & Consultants: Daniel Tremayne-Pitter is the founder and head of behavioural insight & strategy at Dark Matter. A behavioural scientist, marketer and creative technologist, Daniel uses social, psychological and economic theories to guide production teams in creating high-performance, award-winning work.

“This is the 8th BIMA 100 and every year it is filled with truly exceptional people. In the current climate it is perhaps more important than ever that we champion the very best leaders, innovators, strategists and rising stars of our industry. We can already see how digital and technology will accelerate countries out of the Crisis, and digital transformation will become an even greater priority for every business, in every sector, as the new economy emerges. The talent we are recognising in the 100 are the very people whose ideas, experience, initiative and drive will help lead us to success, with new thinking, new ideals and new capabilities. It is our privilege to be able to showcase such outstanding talent.”Natalie Gross – Co-President BIMA

For the full list visit www.BIMA.co.uk