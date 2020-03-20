UK pet wellness brand appoints 360OM for paid search drive

Scotland-based pet wellness brand, Bella & Duke, has appointed performance marketing agency 360 OM to run its PPC campaigns across a multi-million paid search account.

The contract win, which was announced following Bella & Duke securing a £3.5m investment as it sets sights on expanding into the cat market, began earlier this month.

Offering an online subscription delivery service, Bella & Duke was founded by Mark Scott and Tony Ottley to bring raw and unprocessed pet food to customers across the UK. Since its launch, the producer has delivered over 11 million pet meals and has fed over 45,000 dogs.

Alongside its product expansion goals, the pet food firm’s investment into marketing will see 360 OM take the lead across its paid search channels, increasing the brand’s subscription acquisition performance across the UK as it moves into new target audiences with the introduction of its offering for cats.

Tushar Kaul, CMO at Bella & Duke, said: “We’re excited to be collaborating with 360 OM as it takes charge and oversees our paid search campaigns. “As a forward thinking agency with an impressive track record in this area, we can’t wait to get started on what we know will be a successful partnership.”

Led by director Tariq Mohammed, 360 OM is a performance marketing agency that works with brands to accelerate growth through paid search and paid social. The firm has offices in both Newcastle and London with national and international clients including tombola, ENGIE and Europcar Mobility Group.

Commenting on its appointment to work with Bella & Duke, Tariq said: “We’re thrilled to be partnering up with a fast-growing pet brand as it moves through a transition into expanding its market presence.

“As a performance agency we are always looking to work with brands that are aiming to accelerate growth and we look forward to working with Tushar to help Bella & Duke achieve its growth targets.”

For more information on 360 OM, visit 360om.agency