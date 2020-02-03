Job board: experienced digital designer (freelance)

Our parent company, Digital Strategy Consulting is looking for a creative lead on elearning projects.

We create leading edge elearning for the world’s leading brands. We’re looking for an experienced freelance graphic designer to develop great visual assets for our elearning content animations. You’ll be working with our clients to create state of the art marketing training and be part of the client-facing team. You’ll work on global brands across our portfolio of partners.

Your work follows the whole process, from understanding the client’s visual identity to ensuring consistency, quality and creativity across all the learning touchpoints, and deliver a brilliant experience for everyone being trained. You’ll be able to work either remotely or from our offices in Covent Garden.

Your role demands creative flair, fluency with digital design and layout tools, as well as a professional approach to time, costs and deadlines.

View the full job listing with application details here.