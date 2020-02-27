Huawei partners News UK for app news service

News UK has integrated its content apps with Huawei to give consumers three exclusive features on the mobile giant’s AppGallery store.

In its latest content partnership, Huawei is officially collaborating with News UK, the most well-known news company in the UK, to offer users instant access to news services on their Huawei devices.

This collaboration sees its three flagship apps -The Times, The Sun and talkSPORT – launching on HUAWEI AppGallery this week.

Newspapers are best read on a big screen, so this offers its customers a realistic reading experience when accessing news on the move. With a HUAWEI Mate Xs, sporting a large 8-inch display and innovative interaction features to deliver a more immersive entertainment experience, users can indulge in independent scrolling of newsfeeds on its foldable screen using News UK apps. This means that the news overview and news details pages are simultaneously displayed on both screens, optimising the reading experience for users.

“I think this is a really good long-term partnership we can have with Huawei. I feel there’s a lot more innovation we can do to drive forward amazing customer experiences on these devices,” said Christina Scott, Chief Technology Officer of News UK.

News UK engineers have been working closely with Huawei engineers over the past month to help bring the partnership to life. By integrating with HUAWEI Assistant’s Instant Access, SmartCare and News Feed modules, News UK and Huawei are together working on providing a news service to Huawei mobile phone users with the following features, which have been successfully demonstrated at Huawei’s launch event on Feb 24:

