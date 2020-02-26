Email marketing trends: mature consumers more likely to buy instore than online

Mature people aged 45 and over are more likely to want to respond to an email ad by buying instore rather than online, according to new research.

New analysis from the Data & Marketing Association reveals email attitudes and behaviours among demographics over 45 years old

The DMA’s latest ‘Consumer Email Tracker 2020’ research revealed that email remains a core channel to attract and engage customers throughout the entire customer journey.

The latest analysis and infographics of this data reveals how different age groups respond to email marketing, with a focus on mature cohorts.

When it comes to checking their personal inbox, most customers across the 45-65+ cohort do so at least once a day.

Most of these customers use Gmail as their primary personal email address.

When asked about the device they use most often to access their personal emails, in general, all these age groups prefer to use their computer, rather than their mobile.

Opposite results were found across younger cohorts, who prefer small screens (from mobile to smartwatches).

There is a dramatic increase (73%) in desktop preference among those over 65 years old compared to younger cohort members – 61% (55-64yrs) and 48% (45-54yrs).

On the other hand, customers aged 65+ would use a computer (45%) or tablet (13%) before undertaking any further steps.

The middle group, 55-64, is fairly split between the two options (28% computer – 31% tablet)

44% among those aged 55-64 and 48% of those over 65 years of age, declared that GDPR didn’t make them more confident about how brands treat their personal information.

Furthermore, consumers aged 45+ are significantly more likely to report ‘Often’ wondering how brands got their email address, and this percentage increases with age.

“As an industry, we must address these key areas to retain email’s position as the central thread around which a multi-channel experience can be built. That means using the data available to us, to think strategically and ask “why?” a little more often, and a dash of creativity to execute campaigns that will fully engage. It’s in this mix that truly intelligent marketing is born,” said Tim Bond, Head of Insight, DMA.

To view all the latest bitesize infographics, visit: https://dma.org.uk/research/dma-insight-email-and-the-mature-market