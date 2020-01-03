Online grocery trends: Click and collect services booming [INFOGRAPHIC]

Brick-and-mortar drove the vast majority of grocery sales worldwide, particularly for fresh food, but ecommerce maintained its meteoric rise durng 2019, accoreding to new research.

The data, from Neilsen, indicates that onlone grocery shopping is nearing a tipping point into mainstream adoption, with 45% average growth over the last three years.

Understanding the factors that drove shoppers online purchase decisions in 2019 will help online grocers stack success in 2020.

View the infographic below: