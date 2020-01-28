CodeGen partners Walkers Tours to give AI-boost to travel technology

CodeGen has teamed up with Walkers Tours, to increase direct customer conversions and brand excellence through the use of its Artificial Intelligence (AI) travel technology solutions Review Spotter and Lia.

CodeGen’s Review Spotter is an end-to-end brand excellence and customer feedback analysis platform, while AI chatbot Lia, delivers human-like conversations online for speedy and informative customer engagement, ultimately resulting in improved sales conversions.

Mark Melzack, senior sales manager, CodeGen, commented: “We’re excited to be working closely with Walkers Tours Ltd, one of the most sought-after Destination Management Companies (DMC) in Sri Lanka. Managing tours for some of the leading travel agents around the world, it’s important to have the most transformative technology available in order to remain competitive in the travel sector.”

Walkers Tours Ltd Chief Executive Officer, Nalaka Amaratunga, stated: “Continuous innovation has always been our ethos at Walkers Tours. Delivering value to our customers through intuitive technology enabled us to reinvigorate our brand and its presence globally amidst competition. With CodeGen’s Artificial Intelligence travel-tech product suite, ReviewSpotter and LIA; process and service optimisation, customer communications and review management are all streamlined and well connected for data-driven decision making.”

CodeGen is the leading technology provider of “next generation”, end-to-end travel software solutions and reservation systems for the global travel and tourism industry. Both TravelBox and its AI-driven suite, FLAIR, embody CodeGen’s ongoing commitment to research and development. The FLAIR solutions are available as standalone products or can integrate seamlessly with CodeGen’s signature reservation platform, TravelBox, for the transformation and digitalisation of travel businesses.

www.CodeGen.co.uk