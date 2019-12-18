What features make people trust a website before buying?

An unhappy user will leave a website within 10 – 20 seconds if left dissatisfied – one of the key factors that determines whether a user stays on a website is if they believe it’s trustworthy.

The research, from Reboot SEO Agency found that 93% of people said that once they find signs of untrustworthy features, they will exit the website as soon as possible. This is due to 82% being concerned about malware and lack of payment security.

Reboot SEO Agency has investigated what makes users trust a website before buying. Reboot surveyed 1,322 people asking participants to choose their top five. From this, Reboot can reveal the most trustworthy features on a website are:

Social media activity (47%) Recognised trust seals (47%) Affiliated with trusted websites (45%) SSL certificate (43%) Address and phone number listed (40%) A professional design layout (38%) Familiar payment methods (36%) No stock images (36%) Terms and conditions and privacy policy (31%) About us page (31%) Up to date Google/Yell details (25%) FAQ page (22%) Meet the team page (18%) Limited advert banners (18%) Almost half of participants surveyed (47%) said that a company with consistent social media activity is the top feature that makes a website trustworthy – specifically, being active on Instagram. Reboot SEO Company found that 56% of users view a company that uses Instagram as more trustworthy than those using other social media platforms. 45% said they would not use a website that isn’t active on social media.

43% of people think that one of the most trustworthy features is an SSL certificate, with 58% saying that they would not use a website without one.Having familiar payment methods (such as PayPal, Mastercard, Visa, American Express etc) on your website ranked as the 6th most trustworthy feature (36%). 92% of users said that they would not trust or purchase from a website that uses unfamiliar payment methods.

Having an author bio was ranked as the least important feature that make a website trustworthy, with only 2% ranking it in their top 5.

Managing Director, Naomi Aharony comments about the importance of social media in building a brands credibility: “Social media is such an integral part of our online ecosystem its hardly surprising that it’s a top marker for trustworthiness when visiting a site. Findings confirm that its very common practice for a searcher who lands on a website that he/she has never heard of to double check its authenticity. And what better way of checking than to jump on their social media channels and check recent activity? A site with lots of buzz and followers can easily seem more authentic than one that has no such activity.” Users also chose the top features that make them distrust a website, collating a top list:

Pop ups adverts (65%) Grammatical errors & spelling mistakes (56%) Lots of adverts (52%) Very large discounts & broken links (45%) Blurry images (43%) No reviews (40%) No trust seals (38%) No SSL certificate (36%) Wrong currency entering a website (34%) Missing contact details (29%) Slow loading time (29%) Rebootonline.com found that a website with pop ups makes 65% of users distrust the website. This is partially due to 82% of participants concerned about malware and security. Correct grammar and wording on a website are one of the most important factors for 56% of participants. Additionally, 79% of shoppers said that they would not use or trust a website with grammatical or spelling errors. The 6th most untrustworthy feature of a website is no reviews or case studies available as stipulated by 40% of shoppers. 65% saying they would not purchase from a website if there are no reviews. RebootOnline.com also found that, surprisingly, 65% of people purchasing online would use a website that does not have an about us page and 75% said they would continue to browse on a website that is not mobile friendly.

Percentages will not add up to 100% because of multiple responses.

Source: Reboot SEO Agency.